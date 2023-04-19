Trends :Eid ul-FitrDC vs KKRMoonbinPBKS vs RCBKarnataka Elections
Home » Football » Olivier Giroud Fires AC Milan into Champions League Semis with Crucial Goal Against Napoli

Olivier Giroud Fires AC Milan into Champions League Semis with Crucial Goal Against Napoli

Giroud tapped in what turned out to be the decisive goal two minutes before the break after a blistering run from Rafael Leao

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 03:15 IST

Naples, Italy

Milan have not contested a Champions League semi-final since they were crowned kings of Europe for the seventh and most recent time in 2007. (Image: AC Milan/Twitter)
Milan have not contested a Champions League semi-final since they were crowned kings of Europe for the seventh and most recent time in 2007. (Image: AC Milan/Twitter)

AC Milan reached the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday after Olivier Giroud struck the crucial goal in a 1-1 draw at Napoli which completed a 2-1 aggregate victory over their fellow Italians.

Giroud tapped in what turned out to be the decisive goal two minutes before the break after a blistering run from Rafael Leao, who was once again key as Milan beat Napoli for the third time this month.

The France striker’s 13th goal of the season saved his blushes after he missed a penalty midway through the first half.

Advertisement

Stefano Pioli’s side now have the prospect of a local derby in the last four as Inter Milan hold a two-goal lead ahead of their second leg with Benfica on Wednesday night.

Milan have not contested a Champions League semi-final since they were crowned kings of Europe for the seventh and most recent time in 2007.

Victor Osimhen scored in stoppage time but it was not enough for Napoli who are creaking as they come towards the end of what has been a phenomenal season.

RELATED NEWS

Luciano Spalletti’s once freewheeling team are now struggling for goals and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also had his own penalty saved with 10 minutes remaining, a miss which condemned his team to defeat.

Napoli are on the verge of their first league title since 1990, but after being placed on the easier side of the draw Tuesday’s exit was an underwhelming end to their European adventure.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 03:15 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 03:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures