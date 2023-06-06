Trends :WTC FinalTrain AccidentAdipurushSamantha Ruth Prabhu
Pakistan's SAFF Championship 2023 Participation in Doubt, Yet to Get NOC to Travel to India

Pakistan’s trip to India for the SAFF Championship 2023 is in doubt with the Pakistan Football Federation is yet to receive a No Objection Certificate

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 09:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Pakistan Football (Twitter)
Pakistan Football (Twitter)

Pakistan Football Federation is yet to get clearances from the government, casting doubt on their participation at the 2023 SAFF Championship, which is slated to be held in Bengaluru, India from June 21.

“All Sports persons and teams which are travelling abroad have to apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). The PSB in turn has to get permission from the Sports Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We can apply for a visa once we get the NOC," Shahid Khokhar, a member of the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee, which has been running football in Pakistan since being suspended by FIFA in 2021, was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

The Pakistan Football Federation applied for a NOC on May 25 and for a four-nation tournament in Mauritius, which is scheduled from June 11-17, as well as the 2023 SAFF Championship.

“The team is leaving on Thursday. So we need to get a NOC before that. Our original plan was to travel to India for the SAFF Championship (which is scheduled to begin on June 21). But without a NOC we cannot apply for an Indian visa since Indian visas are given in-person. In case we receive the NOC for India later, one option would be to travel back to Pakistan and apply for a visa," Khokhar added.

“But that would be very difficult as well. Hopefully, we should get the NOC before we leave for Mauritius. All our players are really looking forward to playing in India."

The Pakistan men’s football team players had taken to social media after the delay in the granting of the NOC.

    • “This is very important. We request the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board to provide us with a NOC so that we can focus on training and not on other things," defender Mamoon Moosa was heard saying in a video posted by Pakistan Football Federation’s Twitter handle.

    “Pakistan team is at its finest. I request Pakistan foreign ministry and Pakistan Sports Board to please give the NOC as soon as possible so we can make the country proud," defender Haseeb Khan added in the video posted by the Pakistan Football Federation Twitter handle.

    first published: June 06, 2023, 09:28 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 09:39 IST
