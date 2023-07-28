Panama vs Jamaica Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup Game: How to Watch Panama vs Jamaica Coverage on TV And Online

Panama Women will go head-to-head against Jamaica Women in Saturday’s clash of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Both teams would be looking to record their first victory in the marquee event. The women’s group-stage game will be hosted by Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia, on July 29.

Panama are yet to grab any points and will look to open their account in the match against Jamaica. This might be their only opportunity to secure some valuable points as they will be facing France next. Panama conceded a 4-0 defeat against Brazil in their opening game of the World Cup. The Brazilians registered 32 shots against Panama while keeping 73% of the possession.

Jamaica played out a hard-fought draw against France in their opening game of the World Cup. The Jamaicans held firm against Les Blues despite being dominated by their opposition for the majority of the game. Jamaica would also be looking to secure a win against Panama as it would fortify their chances of making the World Cup playoffs.

Advertisement

Jamaica are the better team heading into Saturday’s clash. Panama would have to pull off a miracle to keep themselves in the tournament for the further stages.

Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica will be played on July 29, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match Panama vs Jamaica be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica will be played at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.

At what time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica begin?

Advertisement

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica will start at 6:00 PM IST on July 29, Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Panama vs Jamaica FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Panama vs Jamaica match will be telecasted on the DD Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Panama vs Jamaica FIFA Women’s World Cup match live streaming?

Panama vs Jamaica match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

What are the Probable XIs of Panama and Jamaica For the FIFA Women’s World Cup game?