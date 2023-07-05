Paris Saint-Germain Appoint Luis Enrique as New Manager After Sacking Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain have announced Luis Enrique as their new manager on Wednesday as they sacked Christophe Galtier earlier in the day. PSG parted ways with Galtier after just one season as PSG failed to win the Champions League and suffered an early round of 16 exit.

Former Barcelona and Spain manager Enrique signed a two-year contract with PSG.

Enrique tasted great success at Barcelona as he won the Champions League title on his debut season as manager their alongside La Liga and the Copa del Rey, which were complemented a few months later by a Supercopa de España and a FIFA Club World Cup. He managed one of the best-attacking trios in world football - Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez fondly known as MSN.

Meanwhile, he will reunite with one of them at PSG - Neymar.

Enrique’s time at Barcelona would come to an end in 2017 but not before he added another Spanish league title and two further Copas del Rey to his CV.

While his tenure as Spain’s manager ended trophyless but he did managed to take them to the semi-finals of EURO 2020 as well as the final of the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

“I’m delighted to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience," Enrique said. “It’s so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and, above all, to manage PSG."

Enrique was unveiled by PSG at a press conference alongside the Qatar-backed club’s president Nasser al-Khelaifi at their brand new training complex in Poissy, to the north-west of the French capital.

PSG have never won Europe’s most prestigious club competition, coming closest when they lost in the final to Bayern Munich in 2020.