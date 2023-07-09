Paris Saint-Germain Sign Lucas Hernandez From Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain said Sunday it has signed France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract after a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

Hernández hasn’t played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November.

“I’m really excited! I’ve been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it’s finally happened. It’s a very special day for me and I’m very happy to be here," Hernández said in a statement from PSG.