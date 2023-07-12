Paris Saint-Germain Unveil New Signing Cher Ndour From Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain’s signing spree continues as the French champions signed and unveiled Italian midfielder Cher Ndour from Benfica on a five-year contract on a free transfer.

Following the departure of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, PSG have been taking an aggressive approach to recruitment this summer, going all out to acquire talents from all over to add depth to an already-impressive squad.

Luis Enrique’s side continues on their massive rebuild to achieve their Champions League dream, as Ndour joins a star-studded team consisting of new signings Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-In and France defender Lucas Hernández.

The 18-year-old, born in Brescia, has already racked up plenty of experience in Italy’s youth teams and Benfica on the club level, winning the UEFA Youth League, the Portuguese U19 Championship and the U20 Intercontinental Cup in season 2021-2022.

The Italian-Senegalese midfielder initially featured for Benfica’s reserve team in Liga Portugal 2 during the 2020 season, and at 16 years and 279 days old became the youngest-ever player to play for Benfica B. On top of this, Ndour helped the Portuguese side’s U19s to take home the UEFA Youth League in 2022, notably scoring a goal in the final.

Ndour’s ambidextrous nature and technical ability have already led to spectators drawing comparisons with French international Paul Pogba. The teenager doesn’t prefer to play in a single position but rather roams in between the middle and attacking third and uses the positioning of the ball to deploy his effective press. His physicality and versatility will enable PSG to utilize him in multiple positions across the field, traits that new boss Luis Enrique will be more than happy to welcome to his squad.