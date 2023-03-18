Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Second ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint Germain, in their upcoming League 1 fixture, will cross swords against Rennes at home. The much-anticipated game is slated to be hosted by PSG on March 19 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Christophe Galtier’s boys will head to the home match with the aim to strengthen their position at the top of the League 1 table. In their 27 appearances so far, the Paris unit has endured just three defeats, aggregating 66 points. On the other hand, Rennes are battling to secure a place in the UEFA competitions. The Red and Blacks stand in the fifth spot with 47 points in 27 league games.

PSG have not yet erased the memory of their nightmarish defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16. But their dominating form in the domestic tournaments persists as the club looks promising to take home their 11th League 1 title this season.

In the previous match, PSG visited Brest and beat the hosts 2-1. Meanwhile, Rennes have been struggling to grab the winning momentum and won just two out of their last five games. Looking at the most recent one, SRFC were held to a goalless draw by Auxerre away from home.

Ahead of the match between Paris Saint Germain and Rennes, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Paris Saint Germain and Rennes be played?

The match between Paris Saint Germain and Rennes will take place on March 19, Sunday.

Where will the match Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes be played?

The match between Paris Saint Germain and Rennes will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

At what time will the match between Paris Saint Germain and Rennes begin?

The match between Paris Saint Germain and Rennes will begin at 9:35 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes match?

Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes match?

Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes match will be streamed live on the Voot app and the Jio TV app in India.

Paris Saint Germain vs Rennes Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma, Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes, Messi, Mbappe

Rennes Predicted Starting Line-up: Mandanda, Spence, Rodon, Theate, Truffert, Doue, Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Toko Ekambi, Gouiri, Kalimuendo

