Home » Football » Paul Pogba Fitness to Be Assessed Ahead of Europa League Clash, Says Massimiliano Allegri

Paul Pogba Fitness to Be Assessed Ahead of Europa League Clash, Says Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri said Paul Pogba's fitness will be assessed ahead of Juventus' Europa League last-16 first leg against Freiburg

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 11:07 IST

Turin

Juventus star Paul Pogba (Twitter)
Juventus star Paul Pogba (Twitter)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Paul Pogba’s fitness will be assessed ahead of Juventus’ Europa League last-16 first leg against Freiburg on Thursday as the midfielder hopes to make his first start since returning from injury.

After missing the first half of the campaign through injury, Pogba, who rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in the close-season, made his second debut for the club in their 4-2 win over Torino last month as a substitute.

He came off the bench again on Sunday in their 1-0 defeat to AS Roma in Serie A.

Advertisement

“Yesterday Pogba did a good training session, today he rested, tomorrow morning we will know if he is available. Today he didn’t work with the team: I think he’s available, but we’ll see," Allegri told a news conference.

RELATED NEWS

Twice European champions Juventus have lost just one of their last 20 Europa League games, before hosting Freiburg in Turin.

“Tomorrow we want to lay the foundations for the second leg," he added.

“They are physically strong, they are fifth in Germany, they are unbeaten in Europe. We have to get back to winning ways at home."

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

first published: March 09, 2023, 10:19 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 11:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sanya Malhotra Soars Mercury Levels In Orange Bralette And Ruched Skirt, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Oozes Sexiness In Bold Red Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sultry And Sexy Swimwear Pictures