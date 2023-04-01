Paul Scholes Thinks Alejandro Garnacho 'Much Like Cristiano Ronaldo as a Young Player'

Paul Scholes has showered immense praise on Alejandro Garnacho, comparing the Manchester United winger with the younger version of Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking on the YouTube channel Webby & O’Neill, Scholes underlined Garnacho’s impressive spell so far with the Red Devils, labelling him as “a superstar in the making." While predicting the Argentine wonder kid’s promising career, the United legend brought out the reference to Ronaldo, who enjoyed an unforgettable spell with the Premier League giants during his early days of professional football. “I’m really excited about Garnacho. Whenever I see him I get impressed. He’s so brave in possession and very much the way Cristiano Ronaldo was as a young player," Scholes said.

Considering the age of Alejandro Garnacho, Paul Scholes anticipated that the 18-year-old has “a lot of growing to do" and will come out with his full potential “once he gets a manly body and physical strength." Although, Scholes highlighted the youngster’s persistent never-give-up attitude, saying, “He does not mind being kicked. He gets up, goes for more and scores goals."

Similar to Garnacho, Cristiano Ronaldo jetted off to England to pursue his club career in 2003 when the Portuguese international was just 18 years old. Paul Scholes, who spent his entire career at Old Trafford, was a central figure in the United midfield at that time. He got the opportunity to have close look at Ronaldo growing up in the United colours and eventually becoming a central figure in the forward line of the star-studded team.

Garnacho is also recognised to be a fanboy of Ronaldo. The teenager was earlier spotted performing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s iconic “SIU" celebration during the FA Youth Cup 2022. As long as the comparison is concerned, Garnacho is certainly moving on the right path to be considered a legitimate heir of Ronaldo. He is even matching the legendary forward’s debut season at Old Trafford in terms of stats with both of them averaging little more than 0.1 goals and 0.1 assists per Premier League appearance.

In an effort to sign one of their most promising prospects to a new contract, Manchester United has been in discussions with Alejandro Garnacho and his representatives for the past few months. According to the Spanish outlet AS, the footballer and the club are close to reaching an agreement. After the contract is signed, Garnacho will reportedly remain with the Red Devils till the summer of 2028.

