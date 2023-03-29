Home » Football » Peru Hold Morocco to Goalless Stalemate in Friendly After Pedro Gallese Drama

The friendly between the teams ended in a 0-0 draw in Madrid, following the release of Peru goalie Gallese from police custody, who was detained in the aftermath of incidents which took place at the team hotel on Monday evening

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 08:36 IST

Madrid, Spain

Peru and Morocco (Twitter)
World Cup semifinalists Morocco were held to a 0-0 draw by Peru in Madrid in a friendly between the two sides in Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium.

There was off-field drama ahead of the fixture as Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was detained by the Spanish police in the wake of incidents which took place at the team hotel on Monday evening.

He was later released from a Spanish police station after sufficient evidence was provided supporting the 33-year-old’s case.

The Peruvian players were welcomed by a crowd of hundreds of fans at their hotel in the north of the city after training on Monday and problems arose when Gallese and other members of the squad greeted fans, crossing a security cordon to do so, reports Xinhua.

Video images show them exchanging pushes and words with members of the Spanish National Police force, who were on the scene to supposedly safeguard the security of the players.

“The Consulate General of Peru in Madrid informs that the player Pedro Gallese has left the police station where he had to declare without charges," read a communique posted on the social media website of the Peruvian Embassy in Madrid.

The Peruvian Football Federation has described the incident as “confusing" and adds they are “working to resolve the situation" through some of the videos of the incident which are available on social media.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 29, 2023, 08:36 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 08:36 IST
