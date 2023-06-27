Picture Of Arsenal Summer Target Kai Havertz In Gunners Jersey Leaked On Social Media

A photo of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz in Arsenal jersey has surfaced on social media and the latest update only strengthens the claims of the German international’s summer signing for the Gunners.

The German international has reportedly completed his initial medical tests with Arsenal. According to media reports, Arsenal tend to make the announcement soon.

Advertisement

Havertz will reportedly be signing a five-year deal with Arsenal for 60 million pounds and 5 million pounds in add-ons. The 24-year-old will be seen donning a number 29 shirt, which he had worn in his previous clubs- Chelsea and Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

ALSO READ| Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester City Bid for Declan Rice, Harry Kane Eyes Bayern Munich Move

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2020 for 75 million pounds. His popularity skyrocketed when he scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

In recent times, Havertz has been inconsistent and struggled in his role in the starting XI. Sven Mislintat, the German football scout, had spotted the talent when he was just 18 years old.

Arsenal scouts kept a close watch on Havertz, who was then in Bayer Leverkusen.

Ex-Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger had been in search of an attacking midfielder and Havertz fit the bill perfectly. Havertz was the talk of the town before his debut in the Premier League with Chelsea and experts had seen similarities between him and former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Advertisement

After the departure of Wenger, the Gunners saw a lot of changes regarding their interest in Havertz, but it never really faded away.

ALSO READ| Manchester United Release Kit for 2023/24 Season, Jersey to be Made with ‘100% Recycled Materials’