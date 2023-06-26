Football Transfer Highlights: Ilkay Gundogan Officially Joins Barcelona; Arsenal Continue Pursuit of Declan Rice

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 00:18 IST
New Delhi, India
Manchester United have reportedly contacted the agent of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot whose contract with Italian giants Juventus expires this week and thus will be available for a free transfer. Rabiot was also in touch with Man United last season but a deal couldn’t be reached back then.
“I have always said that I would like to play in England in my career. Will it be at the end of my contract? I don’t know, but I have this goal,” Rabiot had said last December.
Saudi Pro League are set to complete yet another blockbuster signing as the Croat’s addition to the long list of Sadui-bound transfers this season, increases the profile of the league and the nation.
Newcastle, who qualified to the UEFA Champions League look to strengthen their squad with the addition of Livramento following the drop of Southampton to the Championship.
James Maddison is on the target of London side Spurs who are interested in bringing in the English midfielder following the relegation of Leicester from the PL.
English striker Harry Kane could be on his way to Germany as he fancies a move to the Bavarian giants in the summer.
This comes as a big blow to Manchester United, who are in the market for a striker.
Roy Hodgson will remain at the helm of Palace after he helped the Eagles finish 11th in the 2022/23 season after taking charge from former manager Patrick Vieira.
The Rossoneri are interested in bringing Loftus-Cheek to Milan as the Chelsea man struggles for game time in England.
Brentford snap up teenage Korean defender Ji-soo Kim on a four year deal, with an option to extend for a further year.
Spurs youngster Mudle is all set to join Standard Liege in Belgium as the winger makes a switch from the London-side to Les Rouches.
16-year-old English player Harry Amass was swapped up by the Mancunian side from Watford.
Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is all set for a move to the Americas as he is close to joining DC United and play under English legend Wayne Rooney.
Liverpool are reportedly interested in the signing of Romeo Lavia from relegated Southampton.
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United and London giants Arsenal and Chelsea are also in the race to get the signature of the midfielder.
United are reportedly lining up a 50 Million Euro move for Inter’s Cameroon goalie Andre Onana.
The Ballon d’Or winning Real Madrid midfielder apparently turned down one of the most lucrative contratcs in the sport from elsewhere to continue his association with Los Blancos as he penned a one-year extension on his contract.
Former Liverpool and Tottenham striker Robbie Kean has been named the head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv. He has joined the Israeli side on a two-year deal.
“My team and I look forward to beginning work and we have confidence in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the coming season," said Kean.
FC Barcelona have officially announced the arrival of Ikay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer. Gundogan has signed a deal until 2025 with an option to increase it by another year. A release clause worth 400 million euros as been set. Read More Here
Arsenal FC haven’t given up on signing Declan Rice after their bid of £95m was rejected by West Ham United. Manchester City are also reported to be working on a deal.
It’s been reported that Manchester United are losing patience with their ongoing negotiations with Chelsea for Mason Mount. According to a report in express.co.uk, Man United have turned their attention to Moises Caicedo of Brighton now. Mount is reportedly keen on making the move to Old Trafford but Chelsea have rejected United’s bids as they want £65m for the mid fielder.
Chelsea will soon announce the signing of Villareal striker Nicolas Jackson. The Premier League club is reported to have paid £30million which is more than his release clause. He’s said to have signed an eight-year deal.
Manchester City have reportedly reached personal terms with RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol. The German club wants at least €100m for the defender.
Kalidou Kouibaly has completed his transfer to Saudi club Al Hilal. The Senegalese struggled at Chelsea after joining from Napoli last year. The transfer cost Al Hilal a little more than €20m.
After their first bid of £30m for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber was rejected by the Dutch club, Arsenal are preparing an improved offer. Ajax though are said to be demanding £50m. As per another report, Timber has already sealed a verbal agreement - a five-year contract with Arsenal.
Relegated to the Championship, Leeds United are hoping to sign Amad from Manchester United as they eye a return to Premier League. Amad spent last season on loan at Sunderland scoring 14 goals for them. The 21-year-old winger joined Man United in January 2021.
Chelsea are expected to contact Napoli next week to enquire about striker Victor Osimhen. The Italian club could demand around £130m for Osimhen. The Nigerial striker could leave Italy this summer with Liverpool and Manchester United also reported to have shown an interest.
Manchester City are reportedly open to offering their star midfielder Bernardo Silva a new deal following interest from FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabia. Earlier this month, the 28-year-old was reported to be in talks with PSG with Al-Hilal also a potential destination for the treble winner.
With Sergio Busquets exiting, FC Barcelona are now in the market for his replacement. They are reportedly eyeing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhina who current contract is valid till 2027. As per Daily Mail, Fulham are asking £90 million for him.