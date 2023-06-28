Porto Offers Goalie Diogo Costa to Chelsea and Manchester United Amid FFP Trouble

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has been the top target for several teams across Europe this summer. The Portuguese club has offered their goalkeeper to several tier-one teams in the Premier League including the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. Costa is considered to be one of the game’s newest goalkeeping talents. Both Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochetinno are looking to restructure their team for the upcoming season as they pursue the signing of Costa. There’s still a layer of uncertainty regarding over the player’s transfer due to Porto’s inability to comply with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Chelsea are looking to inject fresh blood into their active roster as their current goalkeeper is closing in on a £16 million move to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia. Kepa Arrizabalaga, their second-choice goalkeeper, has expressed his wish to stay in London but the club is still on the market looking for an alternative. It had also been rumoured that Kepa was quite close to the goalkeeping staff of the new boss, Mauricio Pochettino, which would help him jump the ranks and become the primary goalkeeper of the team.

However, a Portuguese newspaper named A Bola has strongly suggested that the English club are hell-bent on signing the Portuguese goalkeeper and bringing him to the Premier League.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have put 13 of its player on the transfer market this summer. Erik Ten Hag is looking to completely revamp the Red Devils for next season to have an edge in the title race. Their primary goalkeeper David De Gea’s last contract negotiation saw a dramatic reduction in the Spanish goalkeeper’s wages. The months of negotiation led to no results and seemingly worsened his relationship with the club. This has increased the chances of the Spaniard leaving Old Trafford once his current contract with the club ends in June.

Dean Henderson, deemed to be De Gea’s successor, has also been listed on the transfer market as he is currently recovering from a thigh strain that has sidelined him since January. The English goalkeeper has been on loan to Nottingham Forest since 2022 and is expected to sign a permanent deal with them for a fee of £30 million.