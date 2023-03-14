Porto vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live

Inter Milan will travel to Porto City for the second leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League tie on March 15. Going into the high-stakes match, Simone Inzaghi’s side has the advantage as they won the first leg 1-0. Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal for Inter in that match. However, Inter Milan have not been consistent since that match and will be eager to turn things around this time. Inzaghi will likely go with his preferred 3-5-2 formation. He is also likely to bring in Hakan Calhanoglu and Federico Dimarco.

On the other hand, Porto will fancy their chances in front of their home crowd and also given the fact that their recent form has been tremendous. Porto’s Otavio will miss the clash on Wednesday as he had picked up a red card in the first leg.

Ahead of the match between Porto and Inter Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Inter Milan be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Inter Milan will be played on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Inter Milan be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Inter Milan will be played at the Estadio do Dragao, Porto City.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Inter Milan begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Inter Milan will begin at 1:30 am IST on March 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Inter Milan?

The UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Inter Milan will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Inter Milan?

The UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Inter Milan will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Porto Predicted Starting Line-up: Costa, Mario, Pepe, Cardoso, Sanusi, Grujic, Uribe, Franco, Pepe, Galeno, Taremi

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Onana, De Vrij, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Dzeko

