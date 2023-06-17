Trends :Bigg Boss OTTVirat KohliKaran Deol WeddingPM Modi's US VisitAshes 2023
Home » Football » Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Football Streaming For EURO 2024 Qualifiers: How to Watch Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina on TV, Online

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Football Streaming For EURO 2024 Qualifiers: How to Watch Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina on TV, Online

Here you will get the details of how to live stream the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Also check which website, app, and channel will be showing the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match live

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 16:12 IST

Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live streaming (Twitter)
Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live streaming (Twitter)

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Football Streaming: Buoyed by two back-to-back victories, Portugal will aim to continue their red-hot form when they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the upcoming fixture of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica will host the contest on June 18 with the on-field proceedings kicking off at 12:15 AM IST. Portugal enjoyed a goal fest in their last two group games.

They picked up a comfortable 4-0 victory against Lichtenstein before crushing Luxembourg 6-0 in another one-sided affair. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal from the front on both occasions, scoring a brace in each match.

Advertisement

Following a disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar, Portugal are desperate to secure a spot in the Euro main event and a victory against Bosnia will take them closer to it.

They are currently sitting at the top of Group J with 6 points. Bosnia, on the other hand, pulled off a strong start to their campaign, winning their opening fixture against Iceland 3-0.

But they could not continue the momentum in the subsequent game and fell to a 2-0 loss to Slovakia. Bosnia will look to bounce back against Portugal in a bid to keep their hopes alive for the final tournament.

Live Transfer Window June 17 Updates: Chelsea Set to Sign €35m Forward, Ousmane Dembele-Fede Valverde Break Silence on Future

Ahead of Sunday’s UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be played?

Advertisement

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be played on June 18, Sunday.

Where will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be played at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Portugal.

What time will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina begin?

Advertisement

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina will start at 12:15 PM IST on June 18, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match live streaming?

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Advertisement

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Possible Starting XI: 

top videos
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Alia Bhatt Debuts Her Action Star Skills & New Baddie Avatar In 'Heart Of Stone' Opposite Gal Gadot
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Turns Host, Pooja Bhatt Enters House | New Season More Suited For TV?

    • Portugal  Predicted Starting Line-up: Patricio, A Silva, Dias, Danilo, Dalot, Palhinha, Fernandes, Guerreiro, B Silva, Ronaldo, Felix

    Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted Starting Line-up: Sehic, Dedic, Ahmedhodzic, Milicevic, Sanicanin, Gazibegovic, Hadziahmetovic, Cimirot, Pjanic, Dzeko, Prevljak

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: June 17, 2023, 16:12 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 16:12 IST
    Read More