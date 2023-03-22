Portugal vs Liechtenstein Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Portugal are set to kick off their journey in the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers during the international break of March. The Navigators are placed in Group J, which includes Slovakia, Liechtenstein, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Luxembourg as their opponents. In their opening fixture of the campaign, Portugal will square off against Liechtenstein at home. The Group J encounter is slated to be hosted on March 24 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Following their disappointing exit from the Qatar World Cup, Roberto Martinez was appointed as the new Portugal boss, replacing former manager Fernando Santos. Martinez will look to field his best-possible strategy in the Liechtenstein match as it is his maiden assignment with the new squad. Cristiano Ronaldo has been called up for the qualifying match and is expected to be included in Portugal’s starting lineup. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was a central figure of the Portuguese unit that lifted the EURO title in 2016.

On the other hand, Liechtenstein will also head to their first group fixture under the guidance of a new manager- Rene Pauritsch. Pauritsch has now been serving as the interim boss. He will be assigned to the full-time role after existing manager Martin Stocklasa leaves. Liechtenstein will try to get the best out of the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers as they are still waiting for their maiden appearance in the final round of the tournament.

Ahead of Friday’s UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will take place on March 24, Friday.

Where will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match Portugal vs Liechtenstein be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

What time will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein begin?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Portugal and Liechtenstein will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Portugal vs Liechtenstein UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

Portugal vs Liechtenstein match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Liechtenstein UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

Portugal vs Liechtenstein match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Portugal vs Liechtenstein Possible Starting XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Costa, Dalot, Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Neves, Fernandes, Silva, Felix, Ronaldo, Jota

Liechtenstein Predicted Starting Line-up: Buchel, Traber, Hofer, Grunenfelder, Goppel, Luchinger, Sele, Netzer, Hasler, Gassner, Beck

