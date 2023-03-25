Portugal vs Luxembourg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EURO Qualifiers Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Portugal, in their first match since last year’s FIFA World Cup exit, were up against Liechtenstein on Friday, March 24. The EURO 2024 qualifying match turned out to be a fruitful outing for Portugal. Roberto Martinez’s men clinched a convincing 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in that encounter. Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to earn a much-needed full three points for Portugal. The former Manchester Unite striker also scripted another sensational feat in that fixture as he topped the list of footballers with the most appearances in international circuit- 197. With three points to their name, Portugal currently claim the top spot in their EURO Qualification Group J. In their next encounter, Portugal will take on Luxembourg on Monday, March 27. The EURO Qualifiers between Luxembourg and Portugal will take place at the Luxembourg Stadium.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg will head into the fixture after playing out a goalless draw against Slovakia. Luxembourg are now placed in third position in the EURO Qualification Group J.

Ahead of Monday’s EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal and Luxembourg; here is all you need to know:

What date EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal and Luxembourg will be played?

The EURO Qualifiers match between Portugal and Luxembourg will take place on March 27, Monday.

Where will the EURO Qualifiers match Portugal vs Luxembourg be played?

The match between Portugal and Luxembourg will be played at the Luxembourg Stadium.

What time will the EURO Qualifiers match Portugal vs Luxembourg begin?

The match between Portugal and Luxembourg will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Portugal vs Luxembourg match?

Portugal vs Luxembourg match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Luxembourg match?

Portugal vs Luxembourg match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website and JioTV.

Portugal vs Luxembourg Possible Starting XI:

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix

Luxembourg Predicted Starting Line-up: Anthony Moris, Florian Bohnert, Lars Cristian Krogh Gerson, Maxime Chanot, Mathias Olesen, Michael Pinto, Gerson Rodrigues, Christopher Martins, Leandro Barreiro, Yvandro Borges, Danel Sinani

