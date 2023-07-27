Portugal vs Vietnam Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch POR vs VEI Coverage on TV And Online

Vietnam and Portugal will be taking on each in a Group E encounter in the FMG Stadium Waikato on July 27th. The two teams will be battling to keep their qualification hopes high as this loss will derail their World Cup campaign and remove them from the race to the Knockouts.

Both Vietnam and Portugal are currently seated at the last and second-last positions on the points table respectively and will be looking for a comeback in their encounter. Portugal lost to the Netherlands 1-0 in a close encounter whereas Vietnam was dominated by the USA in their first match and was defeated 3-0.

This will mark the first-ever match between the two teams and the pressure would be immense on them as it is their first World Cup and they would like to keep their hopes of moving past group stages alive.

Advertisement

When will the Portugal vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Portugal vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Thursday, July 27th.

Where will the Portugal vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Portugal vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the FMG Stadium Waikato.

What time will the Portugal vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Portugal vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 1:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Portugal vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The Portugal vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup match ill be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

How to watch Portugal vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

Advertisement

The Portugal vs Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of Portugal vs Vietnam FIFA Women’s World Cup match?