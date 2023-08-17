Potential Puskas 2023 Winner: 20-year-old Lucca Scores an Incredible Scissor Kick to Stun Footballing World

More than four months left in 2023 but we might have got the top contender for the Puskas Award - Best Goal of the Year. Internacional 20-year-old forward Lucca Holanda Sampaio Tavares netted a sensational goal on Thursday to stun the forward and make himself a top contender for Puskas Award 2023.

It was during a U-20 Copa do Brasil match between Gremio against Internacional and things were not looking good as the latter were 0-1 down in the game

Lucca scored one of the best goals of the year as he chipped the ball over a defender and pulled off an incredible scissor kick to stun Germio.

However, Lucca’s goal was not enough for Internacional as Gremio went on to win in a penalty shootout to advance past the first round.

Polish amputee player Marcin Oleksy took the Puskas Award for best goal, named after Hungary’s great Ferenc Puskas.

In the same ceremony, Lionel Messi won The Best FIFA men’s player prize for 2022 on Monday on the back of his World Cup triumph with Argentina and Spain’s Alexia Putellas retained the women’s award at a ceremony in Paris.