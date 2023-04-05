Premier League: Aston Villa Sink Leicester, Brighton Defeat Bournemouth

Leicester slipped to 19th place in the Premier League after conceding another late goal in a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday in the club’s first game since the departure of manager Brendan Rodgers.

It was a similar story to Saturday’s defeat at Crystal Palace when Leicester lost by the same scoreline after an injury-time goal, which led to the club parting ways with Rodgers as it tries to avoid relegation.

Leicester seemed to be heading for a draw after Harvey Barnes’ sublime goal canceled out Ollie Watkins’ opener. But the game turned in the 70th minute as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off for two quick yellow cards, and Villa’s Bertrand Traore then came off the bench to score the winner in the 87th.

Leicester had an injury-time penalty overturned by VAR after referee Graham Scott had originally pointed to the spot, with Villa being awarded a free kick instead for a foul.

The Foxes slumped to a seventh game without a win, while Villa earned a fifth win from six games to boost their chances of qualifying for European competition.

Watkins marked his 100th Premier League game with an eighth goal in 10 matches. Watkins has now scored in six straight away games — the first player to do so in the Premier League since former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in 2017.

Brighton beat Bournemouth

Teenage strikers scored Brighton’s goals in a 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth that boosted the team’s European aspirations on Tuesday.

Ireland international Evan Ferguson, 18, stylishly flicked home Kaoru Mitoma’s low cross in the 28th minute to set Brighton on course for a win that moved the team up to the sixth place and four points off the Champions League spots.

Substitute Julio Enciso, a 19-year-old Paraguayan, secured victory for the Seagulls in stoppage time with his first goal for the club as he cut inside a defender and slotted home a finish from close range.

Hamed Traore squandered a first-half opportunity to equalize for Bournemouth, which slipped into the relegation zone on goal difference.

The win for Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton was tempered slightly by influential midfielder Moises Caicedo limping off 10 minutes from time with an apparent ankle injury. The team has not lost on the road since Oct. 22 and has only one defeat in 2023.

