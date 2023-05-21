Premier League: Brentford Stun Tottenham, Crystal Palace Hold Fulham, Everton and Wolves Share Spoils

Harry Kane scored a goal and lost the game in perhaps his final home appearance for Tottenham.

The England captain, who again has been linked with an offseason move away from Tottenham, curled home after an indirect free kick in the eighth minute only for Bryan Mbeumo to score twice and set up another goal in the second half for Brentford in its 3-1 win in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham might now struggle to qualify for any European competition for next season, having come into the game in seventh place — the division’s only qualifying spot for the third-tier Europa Conference League.

Brentford stayed in ninth place but is only one point behind Tottenham ahead of the teams’ final games of the season next weekend.

Kane’s 28th league goal this season was perhaps his best of the campaign as he picked out the top corner with a 25-meter shot after Dejan Kulusevski rolled the ball backward with the sole of his foot at a free kick. It put Kane eight goals behind the league’s top scorer, Erling Haaland.

Kane will be 30 years old by the time next season starts. With only one year left on his contract, he and Tottenham might decide this summer is the time to part ways to give the club a chance to get some money for its star player and for him to get a better opportunity for trophies.

“Speculation is speculation," said interim Tottenham manager Ryan Mason, whose latest short-term stint in charge is likely to end after the trip to Leeds on May 28.

“We do have an important game against Leeds and there will be conversations. There are massive decisions to make but we can’t look too far ahead. That’s after the last game of the season and those conversations will definitely happen."

Kane was joined by the rest of the squad in coming back out onto the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the end-of-season lap of appreciation when he was also awarded the club’s player of the season award from fans.

By then, the majority of home supporters had left, with Tottenham having slipped to a fifth loss in its last seven games.

Mbeumo cut in from the left for both of his goals, in the 50th and 62nd minutes, and then led a counterattack before setting up Yoane Wissa for a composed finish to seal victory for Brentford in the 88th.

Brentford was without Ivan Toney, who was handed an eight-month suspension on Wednesday for breaching betting regulations.

Brentford hosts Manchester City in its last match.

Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace

Joel Ward’s late equalizer salvaged for Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw at Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Mid-table teams without a chance of European competition next season played out their match at Craven Cottage at a pedestrian pace.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring for Palace but Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot kick in first-half stoppage time ensured the sides were level at the break.

The Serbian striker, who returned to Fulham’s starting lineup for the first time since his eight-match ban, looked to have ignited a comeback win when he fired in his 14th of the season.

The hosts, however, were denied a final home victory of the campaign when Palace skipper Ward levelled from his own rebound for his first goal since February 2019.

Wolves 1-1 Everton

Yerry Mina’s dramatic leveller at Wolverhampton earned Everton a valuable point in its fight for English Premier League survival on Saturday.

The defender struck from close range in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to grab a 1-1 draw and give the Toffees hope after Hwang Hee-chan’s first-half goal for Wolves.

Everton’s 69-year stay in the top flight remains in doubt and Sean Dyche’s side could still find itself in the drop zone before next week’s finale.

Leeds visits West Ham on Sunday before Leicester’s trip to Newcastle on Monday and victory for both would lift them above Everton.

As it is, Everton sits two points above the bottom three ahead of the visit of Bournemouth next Sunday.

Everton struggled for long spells and again lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin to injury. Calvert-Lewin, who came off in last week’s defeat to Manchester City with a groin problem, limped off in first-half stoppage time.

It will spawn a nervous Goodison Park, which saw its last relegation from the top flight in 1951.