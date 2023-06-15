Premier League Releases Fixtures for the 2023-24 Season

The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming 2023-24 season were announced on Thursday as reigning champions Manchester City get the season underway on the 11th of August against newly-promoted Burnley.

It is a reunion for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who played for Manchester City between 2008 and 2019 and led his team to four PL trophies.

The former Belgian international also claim4 League Cups, 2 FA Cup titles and 2 Community Shield titles during his time at the blue side of Manchester.

2022-23 season PL runners-up Arsenal, get their season underway against Nottingham Forest on the 12th of August, as the Saturday will witness 6 fixtures.

Bournemouth welcome West Ham for their opener, while new boys Luton visit the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton, who had a sterling season last time out and secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League as they finished sixth in the table.

Everton, who managed to survive the drop on the final day of the season will begin their campaign against the likes of visitors Fulham. While Crystal Palace will travel to Sheffield United, on their return to the Premier League, to kick off their campaign.

Newcastle United, who managed to seal a place in the elite European tournament, the UEFA Champions League, will play host to Ason Villa as the Saudi-owned team looks to continue their recent trend of winning performances, that earned them a fourth-place finish.

Brentford will welcome Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday, the 15th of June before the most enticing fixture of the opening matchday as Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.