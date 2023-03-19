Premier League: Leeds Sink Wolves 4-2, Aston Villa Down Bournemouth 3-0

Rasmus Kristensen scored just seconds after coming on and Leeds withstood a late comeback to beat Wolverhampton 4-2 and move out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Kristensen’s goal in the 62nd minute extended Leeds’ lead to 3-0 following strikes by Jack Harrison and Luke Ayling before Wolves got back into the match at Molineux.

Kristensen had only been on for about 30 seconds before he shot the ball through Jose Sa’s legs after Wolves failed to deal with Harrison’s cross.

Jonny’s volley from more than 35 yards out — after goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s headed clearance outside the area — made it 3-1 in the 65th and Matheus Cunha scored eight minutes later.

But Wolves lost momentum when Jonny was shown a red card in the 84th for a reckless challenge on Ayling.

Rodrigo added a fourth goal for the visitors in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Meslier made several key stops including getting his right hand on a point-blank effort from a charging Raul Jimenez in the 70th.

Harrison’s one-timer in the sixth minute was set up by 19-year-old Wilfried Gnonto, who beat a defender and put a low pass into the center of the area. Ayling made it 2-0 early in the second half when he headed in from a corner.

Aston Villa Beat Bournemouth 3-0

Aston Villa enjoyed a third win in four Premier League games as it beat Bournemouth 3-0 at home with goals from Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia on Saturday.

Both sets of fans had a reason to cheer when Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks came on in the 79th minute for his first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer in October 2021, a moment that brought applause all around Villa Park.

Luiz finished from close range to put Villa ahead in the seventh minute before Ramsey and Buendia added further goals in the last 10 minutes.

Bournemouth had gone close to equalizing just past the hour mark through Philip Billing’s free kick that was saved in fine style by Emiliano Martinez.

Midtable Villa extended its unbeaten run, adding to the wins over Everton and Crystal Palace and a draw at West Ham.

Bournemouth slipped a place to 19th, a point adrift of safety, having failed to further boost its survival bid after the surprise 1-0 win over Liverpool last weekend.

