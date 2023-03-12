Home » Football » Premier League: Manchester United Held to Goalless Draw by Southampton After Casemiro Red Card

Premier League: Manchester United Held to Goalless Draw by Southampton After Casemiro Red Card

The Brazil midfielder was sent off in the 34th minute for a studs-up challenge on Carlos Alcaraz that initially earned him a yellow card. The referee changed it to red after the VAR advised him to look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor. The end-to-end encounter ultimately ended 0-0 as both teams rattled the post

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 22:50 IST

Manchester, England

Manchester United's Casemiro, bottom centre, in action against Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's Casemiro, bottom centre, in action against Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Manchester United held firm after Casemiro’s second red card in his last three Premier League games to secure a 0-0 draw with last-place Southampton on Sunday.

The Brazil midfielder was sent off in the 34th minute for a studs-up challenge on Carlos Alcaraz that initially earned him a yellow card. The referee changed it to a red after the VAR advised him to look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

ALSO READ| Premier League: Arsenal Thrash Fulham 3-0 to Restore 5 Point Lead at Top

Advertisement

Casemiro must now serve a four-match ban, given it was his second sending-off of the season. His other was at Crystal Palace on Feb. 4.

RELATED NEWS

Southampton had the better of the chances in Casemiro’s absence, twice hitting the goal frame through James Ward-Prowse — off a trademark curling free kick — and Kyle Walker-Peters and seeing United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka clear the ball of the line.

At the other end, Bruno Fernandes had a long-range shot tipped onto the post by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Third-place United moved two points clear of fourth-place Tottenham and has a game in hand.

Southampton stayed in last place, with the bottom nine in the league — up to 12th-place Crystal Palace — separated by just five points.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 12, 2023, 22:50 IST
last updated: March 12, 2023, 22:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Are The Newest BFFs In B-town, Check Out The Duo's Latest Pictures

+18PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Helen, Bobby Deol, Nandita Mahtani, Karan Mehta Seen Arriving For Alanna Panday's Mehendi Function, See Pics