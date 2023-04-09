Premier League: Manchester United Sink Everton, Bournemouth Win at Leicester, West Ham Beat Fulham

Scott McTominay kept up his unlikely run of scoring to help Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, solidifying the team’s spot in the Champions League qualification positions.

However, a late injury to Marcus Rashford took the gloss off a comfortable win for United at Old Trafford. The English forward hobbled off the field while holding the groin area in his right leg.

McTominay has five goals in his last five games, including back-to-back doubles for Scotland against Cyprus and Spain in recent European Championship qualifiers.

Handed license to attack from central midfield by United manager Erik ten Hag, McTominay ran onto Jadon Sancho’s pass and slammed a finish inside Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s near post in the 36th minute.

That goal came during a dominant first half by United, with only the brilliance of Pickford keeping the hosts at bay.

A mistake by Everton captain Seamus Coleman led to United’s second goal in the 71st minute. Rashford capitalized and passed across the face of goal for substitute Anthony Martial to convert from a central position.

Another positive for United was the sight of Christian Eriksen coming on as a substitute in the 76th for his first appearance since Jan. 28 because of injury.

However, the injury to Rashford — United’s top scorer with 28 goals in all competitions — will be a concern given United’s busy schedule. As well as fighting to finish in the league’s top four, the team also is still in the Europa League and FA Cup.

United hosts Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

Everton started Saturday out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Leicester lose to Bournemouth

Leicester slid deeper into relegation trouble after losing to Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday amid reports that Jesse Marsch was set to take over as manager of the English Premier League club.

Philip Billing capitalized on a poor backpass by James Maddison and easily scored past goalkeeper Daniel Iversen in the 40th minute, prompting boos from the home fans at King Power Stadium.

Leicester has lost seven of its last eight league games and remains second-from-bottom with eight games remaining.

The slide cost Brendan Rodgers his job last Sunday and British media reported on Saturday that the club was ready to appoint Marsch as manager. The American was fired by Leeds in February. Marsch helped Leeds avoid relegation last season.

Bournemouth’s third win in its past five league games elevated the club out of the relegation zone — up to 15th place.

Billing had two good early chances including a free kick that glanced wide off the left post after four minutes. He forced a diving save off Iversen in the 24th.

Harvey Barnes, who is Leicester’s top scorer this season with 10, left the game after 72 minutes with an apparent injury.

Jamie Vardy, whose only league goal this season was on Oct. 23, sent a header wide right from the center of the box early in the first half.

West Ham Win at Craven Cottage

West Ham celebrated a first away win since August in the English Premier League thanks to a Fulham own goal on Saturday.

The Hammers were thrashed by Newcastle 5-1 midweek but recovered to win 1-0 at Craven Cottage in a low-quality affair settled by Harrison Reed’s unfortunate first-half moment.

Not since a victory at Aston Villa in their second away game had the travelling West Ham fans been able to celebrate three points — although history was on their side here, having won more away fixtures against Fulham than any other league team.

Those supporters, though, still lambasted manager David Moyes with chants of “You don’t know what you’re doing," during the second half.

Victory lifted West Ham three points above the drop zone.

Fulham has lost four league games in a row as hopes of European qualification continue to drift.

Coach Marco Silva, watching from high up in Craven Cottage’s new Riverside Stand after being hit with a two-game ban following his red card at Manchester United, will be concerned about the slide especially with talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic yet to serve six games of his eight-match ban from the same encounter.

The only goal of a tame London derby came when Reed turned a low Jarrod Bowen cross into his own goal at the midway point of the first half.

Read all the Latest Sports News