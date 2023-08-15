Premier League Officials Excluded from Next Matchday After Penalty Controversy During Manchester United vs Wolves

The match officials who failed to award Wolverhampton a late penalty against Manchester United in the opening round of the Premier League have not been selected for any game in the next set of matches.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said he received an apology from elite referees’ manager Jon Moss after the team was denied a stoppage-time penalty when United goalkeeper Andre Onana ran into substitute Sasa Kalajdzic. United won 1-0.

The referee for the game, Simon Hooper, did not award the spot kick and the video assistant referee deemed there was no foul. The two officials were missing from the list published by the Premier League on Tuesday for the second set of matches.

