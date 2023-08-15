Trends :Chandrayaan-3Sunny DeolBRICS SummitRanbir KapoorAsia Cup
Premier League Officials Excluded from Next Matchday After Penalty Controversy During Manchester United vs Wolves

Following the official's failure to award a penalty to Wolves, they will not take charge of Premier League fixtures on Matchday 2

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Associated Press

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 23:44 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Simon Hooper excluded from Premier League fixtures after penalty controversy (AFP Photo)

The match officials who failed to award Wolverhampton a late penalty against Manchester United in the opening round of the Premier League have not been selected for any game in the next set of matches.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said he received an apology from elite referees’ manager Jon Moss after the team was denied a stoppage-time penalty when United goalkeeper Andre Onana ran into substitute Sasa Kalajdzic. United won 1-0.

The referee for the game, Simon Hooper, did not award the spot kick and the video assistant referee deemed there was no foul. The two officials were missing from the list published by the Premier League on Tuesday for the second set of matches.

    • O’Neil said Moss told him he “can’t believe" the foul wasn’t spotted by the on-field referee or the VAR.

    “Jon Moss said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given," Neil said. “He said it was clear and obvious."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: August 15, 2023, 23:44 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 23:44 IST
