Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Sign Italian Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for a reported fee of £16 million ($20 million).

Vicario, 26, is expected to challenge Spurs’ captain Hugo Lloris, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the club, to be Ange Postecoglou’s number one.

In a statement, the club said that the Italy international has signed a contract with the Club that will run until 2028 and will wear the number 13 shirt.

He has impressed in the past two seasons at Empoli after spells at Udinese, Cagliari, Perugia and Venezia.

Vicario becomes Tottenham’s second signing of the transfer window.

Dejan Kulusevski was the first one to turn his loan deal into a permanent move from Juventus.

Vicario is regarded as a “commanding goalkeeper" with the ability to play out from the back.