PSG Fans Whistle Lionel Messi During League 1 Home Fixture Against Rennes

Lionel Messi went through a hostile environment during Paris Saint Germain’s League 1 fixture against Rennes on March 19. Ahead of the proceeding at the Parc des Princes stadium, a portion of the home supporters were heard booing and whistling Messi when the Argentine’s name was announced at the venue. The Ultras fanbase of the Parisian club also went on to jeer boss Christophe Galtier with a loud chorus. While being questioned about the reason behind the boos, the fans referred to PSG’s humiliating elimination from the UEFA Champions League. Bayern Munich thrashed them in the two-leg Round of 16 fixtures, beating the French giants 3-0.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier, however, backed his players after the Champions League exit. The 56-year-old referred to Bayern Munich’s red-hot form, which, according to him, was more responsible for the defeat. Speaking to the media ahead of the Rennes match, Galtier forbade the fans to criticise the players. He said, as quoted by RMC Sport, “There is no reason to whistle the players. They gave the maximum in this competition. We were eliminated because Bayern Munich arrived in much better shape than us."

While the fans were already outrageous regarding the club’s performance in the major tournaments, PSG fell short of Rennes in the said encounter, allowing some fuel to the rising discontent. The hosts, even after sharing a superior ball position, endured a 2-0 defeat. Rennes ousted PSG from the contest in the first five minutes of the second half with Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo striking the net.

After the Rennes game, PSG footballers were applauding the home fans but Lionel Messi did not accompany his teammates in the formality. In a footage shared on Twitter, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, evidently frustrated by the team’s recent form, was spotted storming into the tunnel, keeping his chin down. With the footage going widely viral, fans have started speculating about Messi’s future in the French capital.

Lionel Messi is standing on the verge of concluding his two-year contract with PSG. The 35-year-old shifted his base to France in the summer of 2021, joining the Parisian club for a £25m signing-on fee. As per the deal, Messi will become free in the upcoming transfer window. As PSG has not made any official statement to renew the contract of the Argentine, fans are anticipating his potential move to his former club Barcelona. The Spanish club could not keep Messi due to financial and structural obstacles.

Though Lionel Messi has failed to bring positive results for PSG in the UEFA competition, he is certainly one of the standout players in the squad. The Argentina captain has so far recorded 18 goals and 17 assists across all competitions in the PSG colours. In his upcoming League 1 assignment, Messi will take the field against Lyon on April 3.

