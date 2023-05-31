PSG Goalkeeper Sergio Rico Remains in Stable Condition after Being Hit by a Horse

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico remained in stable condition with a head injury after being hit by a horse in Spain last weekend, his wife said on Tuesday.

Alba Silva spoke briefly to Spanish media outside of the hospital where Rico was in an intensive care unit on Sunday. She did not give any other information about her husband’s condition.

His representatives had said the 48 hours after the accident would be key to determine the progress of his recovery.

Silva earlier posted a message on Instagram saying: “Don’t leave me alone, my love, I swear that I can’t, nor know how to, live without you."

The 29-year-old Spanish goalkeeper, who used to play for Sevilla and is a reserve at PSG, had just arrived from France and was headed to a mass with his relatives on Sunday when he was struck by the loose horse.

He arrived in Spain a day after PSG won the French league.

The Spaniard was given permission by PSG to take part in the pilgrimage.

“Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while receiving the best care from the medical team at the Virgen del Rocio Hospital. We must exercise caution, especially during the next 48 hours," his family said.

“We are now awaiting medical results, which we hope will be positive, so that we can inform you of his improvement as soon as possible," they added.

Every spring, hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin of the Rocio in an event that combines religious fervour and festive colour in Andalusia.

Rico, 29, joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the capital club. He started his career with Spanish club Sevilla.

Rico was taken by helicopter to Seville’s Virgen del Rocio hospital, where he was placed on life support, according to local TV channel Canal Sur, citing medical sources.

News agency EFE quoted the player’s entourage as indicating that Rico did not fall off his horse but that he received a hoof in the neck.

“Lots of strength and a speedy recovery," wrote Sevilla, whom he played for previously, on Twitter.

PSG tweeted their support for Rico and said they were “staying in contact with his family. The entire Red and Blue community offer them their support."

(With inputs from Agencies)