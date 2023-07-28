PSG Suffer 2-3 Loss Against Cerezo Osaka in Japan Pre-season Friendly: WATCH

Ligue 1 champions PSG suffered a defeat at the hands of Cerezo Osaka on Friday as the French heavyweights went down to the Japanese side 3-2 during their encounter on their pre-season tour.

Jordy Crous, Sota Kitano and Shinji Kagawa netted for Cerezo in the fixture to edge out PSG, who found the net through Hugo Ekitike and Vitinha.

The Parisians claimed the lead in the game as Ekitike tapped in a dangerous-looking ball into the box in the 17th minute to get the scoreboard ticking.

However, the French giant’s lead did not last long as Crous capitalised on a horrendous error from PSG as defenders Milan Skriniar and Danilo Pereira let a long ball in from the Japanese side’s run through following a massive lapse in communication.

Crous latched onto the ball and carried it forward before depositing it in the back of the net to pull his side back on level terms.

The teams headed into the halftime break with the scores all level at one-all.

PSG moved into the lead once again early in the second half as Portuguese midfielder Vitinha hit the back of the net following a brilliant backheel pass from Ekitike.

PSG’s defensive fragility resurfaced in the second period as they were responsible in part for the second goal which was scored by Kitano after his teammate Ryo Watanabe plucked the ball off the feet of PSG defender on the right and crossed the ball into the area.