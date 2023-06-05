PSG Lose More Than A Million Followers on Social Media After Lionel Messi's Exit

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain after the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 side and that had huge ramifications for the French champions.

According to reports, PSG lost around a million followers on social media over the weekend after Messi’s exit. Before the announcement, PSG had 69.9 million followers and now the number stands at 68.8 million. PSG’s social media following skyrocketed after Messi joined the Parisians.

Messi was booed by PSG fans in his final game, which they lost to Clermont 3-2 on Saturday. Disrespectful PSG supporters booed Messi when the Parc des Princes announcer read his name on a warm evening. A few minutes later, Messi walked onto the field with a smile on his face, holding his three children’s hands before the team photo and kissing them on their foreheads before kickoff.

“I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future," Messi told the club website.

In two seasons at PSG, Messi won two French leagues and the French Champions Trophy and notched 32 goals and 35 assists in all competitions.

Despite his ageing legs, Messi has produced moments of magic this season; an overhead kick against Clermont last August, a ball over the top for Mbappe to score against Lille in August that was the joint-fastest goal in the league, a free kick in stoppage time to beat Lille in February, and a perfectly timed through-ball for Mbappe against Brest in March.

There were hopes Messi would stay another year in Paris after expressing his happiness at the club in March.

“Yes, it’s true that I feel very well," Messi told the club website.

“The first year, I needed a little time to adapt to Paris for different reasons, but I started this season really differently, with a lot of desire. I feel more comfortable with the club, with the city, with everything that Paris means. And the truth is that I am really enjoying this season," he added.

But the mood changed after PSG’s exit in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Messi was expected to be the missing piece of the puzzle for the club in the quest for a first Champions League trophy. But PSG lacked the structure and balance of the Argentina team where Julian Alvarez up front and Rodrigo De Paul on the right wing did the dirty work for Messi.

PSG fans have jeered Messi in the past couple of months as his form dipped after he helped Argentina win the World Cup.

Then relations with the club deteriorated last month when Messi was suspended by PSG after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in that country.

Despite the embarrassment for Qatar, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi seemed to show no hard feelings on Saturday.

“His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be understated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future," Al-Khelaifi told the club website.

Senior officials from Al Hilal have flown to France to try and seal a deal for Messi and the Saudi delegation plans to meet Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, with the aiming of completing the signing as soon as possible.

(With inputs from Agencies)