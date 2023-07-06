PSG Unveil New Centre-Back Signing Milan Skriniar From Inter

Milan Skriniar has officially been unveiled as Paris Saint-Germain’s new signing on Thursday. The 28-year-old decided not to extend his contract at Inter Milan and left the club for free.

The agreement to get acquire the Slovak by the end of the season was already set in place in January and he will now join PSG on a five-year deal.

The 28-year-old has left the Nerazzurri after six years at the club. He joined Inter from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017.

Skriniar has won the Serie A, the Coppa Italia twice and the Supercoppa Italiana twice with Inter during his tenure.

The stalwart centre-back helped Inter reach the finals of the Champions League this past season, where they were just ever-so-slightly outmatched by Manchester City, who won the tie 1-0.

Skriniar admitted that it was indeed painful for him to leave the club on such a defeat.

“It was a sad way to say goodbye, the defeat will disturb us for a long time. We were so close to winning the trophy, we had a great performance and deserved more. We’re proud of what we did during the game. We’ll see what happens in Paris, the important thing is that I stay fit," he said.

On the other side, PSG have been active this summer, acquiring talent from all over in order to bolster their depth across the board.