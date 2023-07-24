PSG vs Al Nassr Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch PSG vs Al Nassr Coverage on TV And Online

Football fans await an epic clash on Tuesday that sees Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint Germain play against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. PSG will be looking forward to picking up a few wins ahead of the next season to set themselves in the driving seat before their opening league game against Lorient on August 12.

The epic game between some of football’s biggest stars will be hosted by the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan, on June 25.

PSG suffered from back-to-back defeats in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League during the Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe era from 2021 to 2023. The French club recently lost the Argentine magician to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami on a free transfer. They are also on the verge of losing Kylian Mbappe as the French forward has refused to sign a contract extension with PSG.

Al Nassr have been struggling in the Saudi Pro League in recent days. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s big move to the Saudi club, there have not been any significant improvements on the footballing front. They were also humiliated in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Benfica days ago in a club-friendly game.

PSG are heavy favourites to win Tuesday’s game against Al-Nassr. The French side might be missing their star forward Kylian Mbappe but they should still pick up a comfortable victory over their rivals.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr will be played?

The Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr will be played on July 25, Tuesday.

Where will the Club Friendly game match PSG vs Al Nassr be played?

The Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr will be played at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan.

What time will the Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr begin?

The Club Friendly game match between PSG and Al Nassr will start at 3:50 PM IST on July 25, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Al Nassr Club Friendly game match?

PSG vs Al Nassr match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch PSG vs Al Nassr Club Friendly game match live streaming?

PSG vs Al Nassr match will be streamed live on the official PSG app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of PSG and Al Nassr For the Club Friendly game?