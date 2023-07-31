PSG vs Inter Milan Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch PSG vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

An interesting football clash awaits us on Tuesday, that will see the French league winners Paris Saint-Germain take on Italian giants Inter Milan. None of the two teams have managed to particularly impress in the preseason. Things might take a turn on Tuesday as the teams face their biggest competition in the friendlies so far.

The Japan National Stadium will host this epic friendly game between some of football’s biggest stars on August 1. Both teams would be looking to pick up a win to mark their first important victory of the season.

PSG recently faced a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr side in the club friendlies. Both teams played out a stalemate as no one could find the back of the net during the game. PSG were playing without their star forward Kylian Mbappe, who has been left out of the preseason due to his recent contract drama at the French club. They recently just lost Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami on a free transfer. They can’t afford to let the same happen with Mbappe.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, only have a Champion League spot to celebrate in the previous season. They finished 18 points below the top, despite having a star-studded squad. They would be itching for a win in the upcoming clash.

PSG are the favourites to win the club-friendly clash on Tuesday. However, Inter Milan would be looking to bounce back from their recent mishaps by stunning the Frenchmen on the pitch.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Club Friendly game match between PSG and Inter Milan; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Club Friendly game between PSG and Inter Milan be played?

The Club Friendly game between PSG and Inter Milan will be played on August 1, Tuesday.

Where will the Club Friendly game PSG vs Inter Milan be played?

The Club Friendly game between PSG and Inter Milan will be played at the Japan National Stadium.

At what time will the Club Friendly game between PSG and Inter Milan begin?

The Club Friendly game between PSG and Inter Milan will start at 3:30 PM IST on August 1, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Inter Milan Club Friendly game?

PSG vs Inter Milan match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch PSG vs Inter Milan Club Friendly game live streaming?

PSG vs Inter Milan match will be streamed live on the official PSG app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of PSG and Inter Milan For the Club Friendly game?