PSG vs Toulouse Live Football Streaming For Ligue 1 Game: How to Watch PSG vs Toulouse Coverage on TV And Online

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will go one-on-one against Toulouse in their second Ligue 1 game of the season. PSG will be looking to defend their crown as the reigning French champions this season.

The Ligue 1 clash will be hosted at Stadium Municipal on August 20. PSG and Toulouse were also supposed to square off against each other in the Trophees des Champions final. However, LFP President Vincent Labrune announced that the match will not take place in Thailand after Thai organiser Fresh Air Festival backed out from hosting the competition.

PSG played five games in their preseason, winning only two games against Le Havre and Jeonbuk. The French side suffered defeats at the hands of Cerezo Osaka and Inter Milan. They drew one game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. PSG opened their Ligue 1 2023/24 campaign with a draw against Lorient. PSG have been in bad shape recently as they are missing key players including the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Toulouse had an average preseason that saw them play five games winning two, losing two and drawing one. Despite their losses, Toulouse have managed to build a three-match winning form with their last victory coming against Nantes in a Ligue 1 game.

Despite PSG’s poor form, they are the favourites to win their Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday. It will take a miraculous performance out of Toulouse to sink the French giants.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Toulouse; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Toulouse be played?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Toulouse will be played on August 20, Sunday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match PSG vs Toulouse be played?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Toulouse will be played at the Stadium Municipal.

At what time will the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Toulouse begin?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Toulouse will start at 12:30 AM IST on August 20, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match?

PSG vs Toulouse match will be telecasted on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match live streaming?

PSG vs Toulouse match will be streamed live on the VOOT and JioCinema app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of PSG and Toulouse For the Ligue 1 game?