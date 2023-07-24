Punjab FC Bolster Squad with Five New Signings Ahead of 2023-24 Season

Punjab FC strengthened their squad with five new signings - forward Ranjeet Singh Pandre, midfielders Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ricky Shabong and defenders Nikhil Prabhu and Tejas Krishna.

Former I-League winner with Chennai City FC, Ranjeet scored three and assisted two goals during the I-League 2022-23 season with Mumbai Kenkre FC. The striker then went on to join Church Boys United in Nepal’s A Division League and helped the club lift their maiden title with two goals. Ranjit joins Punjab FC for the next two seasons and would be a key figure in the striking force.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam, captain of the Indian team at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, joins Punjab FC on loan from FC Goa. The versatile midfielder is known for his leadership skills and relentless energy in the middle of the park. He will play a vital role in coach Staikos Vergetis’s team.

Meghalayan midfielder Ricky Shabong came up through the ranks of Indian Arrows and later joined Mohun Bagan Super Giants with whom he went on to lift the Indian Super League title during the 2022-23 season. The midfielder joins Punjab FC on a two-year term and is expected to become a central figure in the upcoming season.