Trends :Train AccidentWTC FinalEntertainment NewsJanhvi Kapoor
Home » Football » Rafael Leao Pens Contract Extension at AC Milan Until 2028

Rafael Leao Pens Contract Extension at AC Milan Until 2028

Italian media reported that Leao will earn a basic net salary of five million euros with a series of bonuses in place which could make his actual earnings significantly higher

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 20:26 IST

Milan, Italy

Rafael Leao (Twitter)
Rafael Leao (Twitter)

Rafael Leao will remain an AC Milan player after the Serie A giants announced on Friday that Portugal forward had signed a new deal until 2028.

“AC Milan is pleased to announce that Rafael Alexandre da Conceiçao Leao has renewed his contract with the club until 30 June 2028," Milan said in a statement.

ALSO READ| ‘Mislead and Unaware’: Szymon Marciniak to Officiate UEFA Champions League Final After Apologizing for Speech at Event Tied to Far-right Politician

Milan did not communicate the details of the deal but Italian media reported that Leao will earn a basic net salary of five million euros ($5.4 million) with a series of bonuses in place which could make his actual earnings significantly higher.

Milan have also reportedly inserted a release clause of 175 million euros which can only be exercised during a summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has made 162 appearances for Milan since signing from Lille in 2019, netting 41 times and setting up 29 more.

ALSO READ| Hansi Flick Recalls Ilkay Gundgan, Leroy Sane to Germany Squad for June Friendlies

He was crucial to Milan winning their first Serie A title in 11 years last season and getting to the Champions League semi-finals this campaign.

Leao was also impressive for his national side Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he dazzled fans from around the globe with his pace, skill, technical ability and his tendency to make the defenders’ life miserable by running at them with intent.

top videos
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 02, 2023, 20:26 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 20:26 IST
    Read More