Rafael Leao Pens Contract Extension at AC Milan Until 2028

Rafael Leao will remain an AC Milan player after the Serie A giants announced on Friday that Portugal forward had signed a new deal until 2028.

“AC Milan is pleased to announce that Rafael Alexandre da Conceiçao Leao has renewed his contract with the club until 30 June 2028," Milan said in a statement.

Milan did not communicate the details of the deal but Italian media reported that Leao will earn a basic net salary of five million euros ($5.4 million) with a series of bonuses in place which could make his actual earnings significantly higher.

Milan have also reportedly inserted a release clause of 175 million euros which can only be exercised during a summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has made 162 appearances for Milan since signing from Lille in 2019, netting 41 times and setting up 29 more.

He was crucial to Milan winning their first Serie A title in 11 years last season and getting to the Champions League semi-finals this campaign.

Leao was also impressive for his national side Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he dazzled fans from around the globe with his pace, skill, technical ability and his tendency to make the defenders’ life miserable by running at them with intent.