Randal Kolo Muani Agrees To Personal Terms For Five-Year Deal With PSG: Report

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani has been in the news since the beginning of the transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich reportedly leading the race to acquire his signature.

But, it seems like both of their plans may just be ruined as the latest reports suggest that French champions Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race and have agreed to personal terms with the French striker for what is believed to be a five-year deal.

By keeping Kylian Mbappé and managing to bring in Ousmane Dembelé, PSG hit hard on the summer transfer window. But Paris does not want to stop there and also wants to recover Randal Kolo Muani.

The Les Blues’ striker, who particularly shone during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, intends to return to Ligue 1 yet again after leaving the French championship for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt a season ago.

Since joining Eintracht Frankfurt last summer as a free agent, Randal Kolo Muani has taken his game to another level, becoming the hottest prodigy of the previous Bundesliga season. An exceptional combination of speed and goal-poaching ability, Kolo Muani made 43 appearances for Frankfurt last season across all competitions and netted 23 goals in total while providing 17 assists.

Thanks to his red-hot form last season, Kolo Muani was expected to attract offers from some major clubs. Eintracht Frankfurt have already informed the potential suitors that any offer below €80 million won’t be considered, a report by HardTackle.com said earlier. But the final call will only be taken by Kolo Muani, for whom an offer to play in the Premier League could be quite difficult to turn down.