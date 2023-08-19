Ranjit Bajaj Hits Back After Chennaiyin FC File Complaint Against Delhi FC Owner Over Alleged Racist Remarks

Chennaiyin FC got the better of Delhi FC in their Durand Cup 2023 matchup on the 18th of August as the Tamil Nadu-based team triumphed 2-1 in Guwahati.

But, the game between the sides made headlines for the altercation between Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj and Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle, which saw the CFC coach and his assistant brandished yellow cards, while Bajaj was ordered to leave the premises.

Following the altercation, CFC has filed an official complaint with the Durand Cup organising committee and the AIFF alleging that Bajaj hurled racist comments towards the English head coach.

Advertisement

However, Bajaj has hit back stating that he was subjected to racist abuse by the English coach.

Bajaj took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to defend his name.

“Wow a Englishman coming to my country and telling me and my coach “stay in your place" and calling us “bloody buffoons" is literally the most racist thing you can say to an Indian given our history with them- also giving us gyan on why “We INDIANS" do not move forward in football- then when he knows he screwed up as I complained to ref about his racist behaviour right in front of him, he comes up with a counter-complaint to save face.. he and his assistant got a yellow card from the ref for their provocative behaviour, along with me being sent off for reacting to his racist behaviour.. he could not take being challenged by an Indian..so mr Owen Coyle learn what racism is from your ancestors- standing up for your coach & giving it back to you -is not -what you said is -see ya in court -JAI HIND Satyamev Jayte," Bajaj’s post read.