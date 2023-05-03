Ranveer Singh Shares Podium With Premier League Legends Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was in seventh heaven after meeting legendary footballers Patrick Vieira and Cesc Fabregas in London on Tuesday.

Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador of the Premier League in India, was present at the Emirates Stadium in London to watch the game between Arsenal and Chelsea. Ranveer, ahead of the fixture, talked about the popularity of football in India.

The Padmaavat star, in an interview with Sky Sports, also expressed his love for Arsenal. “The English Premier League came [in India] at the turn of the century, around the year 2000. A whole generation got hooked on this high-quality football. It was around then when I was watching the Invincibles play football. And that’s what made me fall in love with the sport and the team and Arsenal," Ranveer said.

Ranveer Singh’s interaction took the internet by storm in no time. Fans were quick to react to Ranveer’s sheer enthusiasm for football.

Taking note of Ranveer Singh’s love for the game, one person commented, “He is passionate about the game and that shows. Premier League for India couldn’t have had a better ambassador."

This user still could not get over Ranveer Singh’s glorious Premier League presence.

Another user seemed to have a special request for Ranveer.

This fan felt that Ranveer was quite lucky to be out there at the Emirates Stadium along with World Cup-winning midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Ranveer Singh also shared multiple photos of his Premier League outing on his Instagram Stories.

Ranveer Singh’s presence at the Emirates Stadium turned out to be quite a memorable one as Arsenal saw off their city rivals Chelsea in emphatic fashion yesterday.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard scored a brace to guide the Gunners to a much-needed 3-1 win over The Blues. The derby victory helped Mikel Arteta’s men in reclaiming the top spot in the Premier League standings.

Arsenal are currently two points clear of second-placed Manchester City but Pep Guardiola’s men still have two matches in hand.

Arsenal are currently in the hunt for their third Premier League title this season. Their last Premier League victory had occurred in the 2003-04 season. Arsenal remained unbeaten that season to win their third domestic league title.

