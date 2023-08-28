Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga: How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

Rayo Vallecano will face Atletico Madrid in a La Liga match on Tuesday. Vallecano have impressed greatly in the opening games of the league securing six points in their only two La Liga fixtures. The team is currently placed fourth behind Barcelona. A win will see them go level with table-toppers Real Madrid. They will also become the only team other than the Los Blancos with a 100 per cent win record in the league.

Estadio de Vallecas will serve as the official venue for the La Liga match on August 29. Atletico Madrid have won one out of their two games in La Liga. They will be looking to get back to winning ways by securing a victory against the Vallecanos.

Rayo Vallecano beat Almeria 2-0 in their opening game of the La Liga campaign. Vallecano were awarded two penalties within eight minutes in the first half, helping them establish a firm 2-goal lead. In their next game, Vallecano beat Granda 2-0 to secure another three important points. Alvaro Garcia Rivera and Pathe Ciss scored two goals within four minutes in the second half to pick up the win.

Atletico Madrid opened their season with a 3-1 win over Granada. Alvaro Morata, Memphis Depay and Marcos Llorente were the three scorers for Atletico. In the second game, Atletico and Real Betis played a 0-0 stalemate to secure a point each.

Ahead of Tuesday’s La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid will be played?

The La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid will be played on August 29, Tuesday.

Where will the La Liga match Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Estadio de Vallecas.

What time will the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid will start at 1:00 AM IST on August 29, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match?

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid match will be telecasted on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match live streaming?

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid match will be streamed live on the Voot and JioCinema app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid For the La Liga game?

Rayo Vallecano Probable XI: Stole Dimitrievski, Ivan Balliu, Aridane Hernandez, Florian Lejeune, Alfonso Espino, Isi Palazon, Unai Lopez, Oscar Valentin, Alvaro Garcia, Jorge De Frutos, Randy Nketa