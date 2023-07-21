RB Leipzig Sporting Director Max Eberl Denies Agreement With Manchester City For Gvardiol

RB Leipzig’s Sporting Director Max Eberl has come out and denied the establishment of any agreement regarding the transfer of defender Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City.

Treble winners Manchester City are looking to add more strength to their defensive line as the Premier League giants have reached an agreement to sign Josko Gvardiol. Pep Guardiola’s City set their eyes on Gvardiol after the most successful season in the club’s history.

Gvardiol has been in demand after his impressive show last season with RB Leipzig and the national team. He was one of the best defenders in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It was reported that Eberl talked about City’s interest in acquiring the Croatian but also stated that both the clubs were “very far apart" in the negotiations.

At the training camp in South Tyrol, Eberl added: “There is no agreement, not even remotely an agreement." A transfer fee of 100 million euros for the defender, who has a contract in Leipzig until 2027, is under discussion. At the same time, Eberl commented on reports by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that an agreement had been reached between RB and City and that Gvardiol had already completed parts of the medical check.