Real Madrid Rally to Beat AC Milan 3-2 at Rose Bowl Stadium in USA Pre-season Tour: WATCH

Real Madrid earned a come-from-behind win against Italian giants AC Milan at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Monday as the Spanish powerhouse registered a 3-2 win over the Rossoneri.

Vinicius Junior completed the turnaround with his 84th-minute winner after a quickfire brace from Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde that ensured a victory for Los Blancos over Milan, who netted through Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero.

Milan went ahead in the game thanks to a 25th-minute strike from Tomori as the English defender rose highest to connect well with Christian Pulisic’s inswinging corner into the danger area.

Romero sent the Milan faithful into a a frenzy as he doubled the Italians’ lead before the end of the first period as his left-footed screamer from outside the box beat the Madrid custodian and sent the ball bulging through the net.

But 14-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid turned the match on its head in the second period as Valverde hit the net twice in the space of three minutes.

Valverde’s effort from way outside the danger area was hit on target but was a tame strike which never seemed like troubling the keeper. But, the Milan custodian’s howler halved Madrid’s disadvantage.

Valverde struck again, this time a more convincing effort from the Madrid midfielder, to restore parity in the fixture.

Brazilian dazzler Vinicius put the finishing touches on the comeback as he converted his chance in front of goal after a brilliant play over the middle of the park from Luka Modric set him on his way goal-bound.