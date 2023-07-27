Real Madrid Beat Manchester United 2-0 in USA Friendly as Jude Bellingham and Joselu Strike

Spanish giants Real Madrid registered a 2-0 win over English heavyweights Manchester United on Thursday at the NRG Stadium in Texas, USA. New signings Jude Bellingham and Joselu got on the scoresheet for Los Blancos in the pre-season friendly win in Houston.

Real Madrid took less than 6 minutes to open the scoring as the highly rated Englishman Bellingham. who came to the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund, netted for Los Merengues.

Bellingham controlled the ball in the edge of the danger area with his left as he shaped to shoot with his second and managed to lift the ball over the onrushing United goalkeeper.

Erik ten Hag handed new recruit Andre Onana to start in between the posts on the day against the celebrated Spanish opposition. The Dutchman fielded a competitive team as he played Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as full-backs on either side flanking the central defensive airing of Rafael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, who has been mighty impressive in the preseason, started in the middle of the park. However, Mainoo was replaced by Christian Erikson early in the first half.

Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford formed the attack up front.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti decided to give Andriy Lunin the green flag to start the game at goal as Fran Garcia, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Daniel Carvajal made the back four.

Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelian Tchouameni and Luka Modric started off in midfield while Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo made the attacking trio.