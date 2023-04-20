Real Madrid Extends Karim Benzema’s Contract Following An Unknown Clause, According to Report

Karim Benzema is set to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for one more year as Real Madrid has reportedly renewed his contract by taking up an unwritten clause.

Benzema played a pivotal role in Madrid winning their 14th Champions League title last season. The French man marked his presence on the scoresheet in some crucial games against Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City. His goal-scoring spree helped Benzema earn the coveted Ballon d’Or award, which has actually turned out to be key in extending his tenure at Real Madrid.

One clause at Real allows a player’s contract to be automatically renewed if the French football association names him the best footballer in the world, a report by the Spanish outlet AS stated.

Benzema was standing on the verge of concluding his existing contract with the Spanish giants and was expected to become free in the upcoming summer transfer window. But thanks to his Ballon d’Or triumph, Benzema can spend another season in Madrid. Although, the report further revealed that the French forward will not get the option to extend his contract further and the next season will be his final for Real.

Karim Benzema shifted his base to Madrid in 2009 after enjoying tremendous form with Lyon. He joined the Spanish club along with Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward duo unquestionably brought a golden era to the club, winning as many as four Champions League titles together. Following Ronaldo’s departure, Benzema turned out to be the main man in Real’s attacking third.

The 35-year-old scored two hattricks in the Champions League knockout stage against PSG and Chelsea while also striking the winning goal against Manchester City in the semi-final.

Benzema, however, is yet to showcase his calibre this season as his performance has been hampered by hamstring issues. He netted the opening goal against Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, which Real won 2-0.

In the return face-off on April 19, Benzema could not match his form but the Spanish unit thrashed their opponents 2-0, making their way into the semi-finals. Benzema has bagged 25 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

