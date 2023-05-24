Real Madrid Eye Liverpool's Andy Robertson Move This Summer: Report

With left-back Ferland Mendy’s injury, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was forced to switch midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to the new position. Ancelotti’s improvisation to find a new role for Camavinga backfired during his side’s Champions League second leg semi-final tie against Manchester City. It is now being reported that the Spanish giants are looking to find a left-back in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid’s reported intent of finding a new club for Mendy has necessitated the need to acquire a new left-back. A report published by Daily Mail claims that Real Madrid are looking to sign Liverpool defender Andy Robertson at the end of the season. The article mentions that Real Madrid have also been linked with Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies. The Bavarian giants, however, have reportedly labelled the Canadian international as a not-for-sale player.

Valued at €48million by Transfermarkt, Andy Robertson can be roped in easily by Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid’s participation in Champions League next season will also help the Los Blancos in luring Anderson from Liverpool. With Liverpool likely to miss out on next season’s Champions League berth, it was perceived that Anderson will be eager to complete his move to the Madrid giants but the scene, in reality, has been quite different. The Scottish international, who has a contract with Liverpool until 2026, reportedly has no desire to leave the Merseyside-based outfit. Robertson, 29, has won the Champions League, European Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, English Premier League and FA Cup titles since joining Liverpool from Hull City in 2017.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had last month opened up on Andy Robertson’s new role in the team, following right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to midfield. “It changed the role slightly, that’s clear. We cannot have one full-back in the centre of the field and the other one constantly high up on the left side. That’s difficult. So Robbo has to judge the situations when he can be involved. He’s obviously a very experienced player, a very smart player and he knows when we need him there. Today it was a bit of a mix because we needed as well width and depth. That means from time to time he had to be high – but that just depends on the moment and the situation," the German head coach reportedly explained when asked about Robertson’s adaptation

Apart from finding a left-back, Real Madrid have been determined to bolster their midfield and attacking line-up this summer. According to multiple outlets, Real Madrid are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe this summer.