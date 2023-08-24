Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Blasts Gabri Viega's Transfer to Al-Ahli; Calls it 'Embarrassing'

Amidst confirmation regarding the transfer of young Spanish central-midfielder, Gabri Viega to Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ahli, it has prompted a reaction from German international and Real Madrid star, Toni Kroos.

The Real Madrid veteran termed the transfer to Al-Ahli as ’embarrassing’, as he commented on the Instagram post from popular football journalist, Fabrizio Romano. The journalist had made the post confirming the transfer of the Spanish midfielder to Al-Ahli.

Viega was reportedly set to make the move to Serie-A champions, Napoli, but the move fell through due to the Italian club making changes in the terms of the agreement despite verbally agreeing to the terms beforehand which caused the move to collapse.

Advertisement

To put some context into Kroos’s comment, he had mentioned in his podcast that he was not a big fan of young players making the move to Saudi Arabia which provides a massive financial incentive that European football is finding hard to compete with.

He mentioned his understanding of veteran stars like Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema making the move to Saudi Arabia since they have won most of football’s accolades in Europe and have cemented themselves as legends of the sport.

READ MORE: Neymar Set to Join Al Hilal in €100 Million Move From PSG: Report - News18

Kroos believes that it sets a bad example for younger players when stars make the move to Saudi Arabia or any other region just for financial gains rather than keeping sporting goals as the priority.

The current manager of Celta Vigo, Rafa Benitez commented on the transfer of Viega, he said, “When important offers come in, you assess the financial aspect for the club and the interest of the player. At the beginning, we thought he could go to a team playing Champions League football. Then the situation changed." This is in reference to Viega’s failed move to Napoli. He was not able to secure a move to a Champions League club which prompted him to take the financial stability route and make the move to Saudi Arabia.