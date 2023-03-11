Real Madrid Looking to Sign Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland: Report

In what could be an astonishing move of the summer transfer window, Real Madrid are reportedly planning to rope in striker Erling Haaland ahead of the next season. The Spanish giants have been desperate to sign Kylian Mbappe for the last couple of years but the Frenchman’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) seems to have now made Real Madrid quite disinterested. It is being reported that Los Blancos are plotting a move to lure Haaland from Manchester City. An article published by The Independent claims that Real Madrid are contemplating tabling an offer for Haaland this summer, as part of a plan to sign a bunch of young faces. English midfielder Jude Bellingham also appears to be on Real Madrid’s radar. The report further states that Real Madrid officials believe that they are currently frontrunners in roping in Bellingham from German football club Borussia Dortmund.

The report suggests that Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti may leave at the end of this season. The club officials are aiming to complete the transition with a high-profile signing of an attacking option along with the acquisition of Jude Bellingham. Previously, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had expressed his desire to include both Mbappe and Haaland in the squad. However, it is being learnt that Manchester City’s striker remains to be Real Madrid’s primary focus in the transfer window.

Advertisement

Erling Haaland joined defending Premier League champions Manchester City in June last year. The former Borussia Dortmund striker reportedly completed a £ 51.5 million move to sign for the Etihad-based outfit. The 22-year-old has so far scored 33 goals from 34 matches for the Pep Guardiola-coached side. In the Premier League, the Norwegian has till now scored 27 goals in 25 games.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. The English centre-back has emerged as a £ 50 million summer target for the Parisians. The Sun claims that PSG officials had made an offer for Maguire in the January transfer window but the deal did not materialise due to lack of time. The report further mentions that the Manchester United skipper could very well be donning a PSG jersey next season.

Read all the Latest Sports News here