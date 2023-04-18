Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde Expected to Face 12-Match Ban: Report

Real Madrid found themselves in a precarious situation in La Liga after conceding a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week. Well, the situation now may get worse for Real Madrid as their midfielder Federico Valverde is currently facing the prospect of a 12-match ban. Following the match between Real Madrid and Villarreal, Valverde had allegedly punched Spanish winger Alex Baena. A report published by Sportbible claims that Valverde had waited for the Villarreal player in the car park after the fixture. An altercation between the two players allegedly brewed after Baena had made derogatory remarks about Valverde’s unborn child during the Copa Del Rey fixture earlier this year in January.

The Athletic has reported that Spanish FA’s competition committee (an independent disciplinary body) is slated to investigate the incident from Wednesday, April 19. Valverde could very well face a domestic ban ranging from a minimum of four matches to a maximum of 12 fixtures if he is found guilty.

The Spanish FA’s investigation, in all likelihood, will take more than a month to conclude. This means that Federico Valverde will not face much problem in taking the field against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final scheduled to be played on May 6.

Both Federico Valverde and Alex Baena had confronted each other just moments after Villarreal secured a remarkable win over Real Madrid in La Liga on April 9. Quique Setien’s men registered two late goals to earn full three points in dramatic fashion.

“Villarreal CF footballer Alex Baena was assaulted last night on his way to the team bus after the match against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium," an official statement shared by Villarreal read.

With seven goals and three assists in La Liga so far, Federico Valverde has been a vital cog for Real Madrid in midfield this season. After playing 194 matches for the Los Blancos till now, the Uruguayan has found the back of the net 18 times. In his last assignment, Valverde was in action against Real Madrid’s 0-2 La Liga win over Cadiz on April 16. Carlo Ancelotti’s men, with 62 points from 29 games, are currently placed in second position in the La Liga standings.

