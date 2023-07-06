Real Madrid Sign Arda Guler on Six-year Deal from Fenerbahce

Real Madrid said on Thursday it signed 18-year-old midfielder Arda Guler from Turkish team Fenerbahce.

Guler, who also plays for Turkey’s national squad, signed with the Spanish club for six years, Real Madrid said on its website.

Spanish media said the talented youngster arrives on a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.7 million), with add-ons that could reach 30 million euros ($31.6 million).

Madrid recently signed 20-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham and renewed the contracts of veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The Spanish club also has Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos in the midfield. Ceballos also had his contract extended recently.