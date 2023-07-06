Trends :Weather NewsShah Rukh KhanChandrayaan-3Ashes 2023Asia Cup 2023
Real Madrid Sign Arda Guler on Six-year Deal from Fenerbahce

Real Madrid reached a deal to sign Arda Guler on a six-year deal from Fenerbahce

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 21:34 IST

Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid signed Arda Guler (Twitter)

Real Madrid said on Thursday it signed 18-year-old midfielder Arda Guler from Turkish team Fenerbahce.

Guler, who also plays for Turkey’s national squad, signed with the Spanish club for six years, Real Madrid said on its website.

Spanish media said the talented youngster arrives on a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.7 million), with add-ons that could reach 30 million euros ($31.6 million).

Madrid recently signed 20-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham and renewed the contracts of veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The Spanish club also has Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos in the midfield. Ceballos also had his contract extended recently.

    • Madrid also recently extended the contract of defender Nacho Fernandez, and boosted its attack with the loan of Spain striker Joselu from Espanyol. Not returning next season are forwards Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    last updated: July 06, 2023, 21:34 IST
